SPIED + VIDEO: All-new Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class SUV Nabbed In The White Stuff

Agent00R submitted on 2/16/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 3:46:40 PM

1 user comments | Views : 1,052 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

It looks like Mercedes-Benz is going to be keeping things interesting in its sport-utility vehicle product portfolio.

While one would think the GLA, GLC, GLE, GLS and G-Class were more than enough to suit buyers, it turns out it isn't.

That's why the three-pointed star is working on something all new. Dubbed the GLB-Class, it will be a sibling to the B-Class offerings. 

The B is Mercedes' most compact and utilitarian offering. While the A-Class and C-Class are more stylish, the B is more of a MPV than anything else. Kind of a minivan without being a minivan, if that makes sense. 

The GLB will follow suit with a more blocky appearance that's meant to make the most out of a compact chassis. It has almost a G-Class or GLK-like appearance to it. 

What do you make of it? Get a closer look via the spy video, below!


Das kommende Kompakt-SUV Mercedes-Benz GLB (2019) als noch stark getarnter Erlkönig auf der Straße.

The upcoming compact SUV Mercedes-Benz GLB (2019) as still strongly disguised prototype on the road.






SPIED + VIDEO: All-new Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class SUV Nabbed In The White Stuff

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

cidflekken

Not sure what to think of this. Looks like the rebirth of the GLK. Seems quite odd, really, but maybe there was some backlash from those who really loved the boxiness of the GLK when it went more curvy with the GLC. And the GLA just doesn't offer enough cargo room.

cidflekken (View Profile)

Posted on 2/16/2018 6:00:27 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]