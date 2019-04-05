SPIED + VIDEO: BMW's All-new M8 Coupe Is Nabbed Working The Nürburgring And It Looks FAST

What a great follow up to my previous thread. Yes, more BMW 8-Series content.



Although you probably just saw the teaser for the production version of the all-new 8-Series Gran Coupe, we're gonna give you another portion. That's because we're far more interested in the M8 variant that's coming down the 'pike.



Expected to produce over 600 horsepower from a turbocharged, 4.4-liter V8, it's going to be a monster. The M850i is already plenty quick but this is going to dial it up, big time.



Recently spied working its way around the world famous Nürburgring, the all-new M8 looks mighty quick in the switchbacks. Even if its not especially composed and its tires are screeching all the way around the circuit.



I guess it's fairly obvious BMW will be equipping this M8 with all-wheel drive, huh?



Take a peek at the clip below and hit up the comments, below!







This time I have filmed the 2018 BMW M8 on the famous Nurburgring. You will see it doing some laps for testing. The BMW M8 will get a 4.4l Twin Turbo V8 engine that produce 600HP!









