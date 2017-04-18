SPIED + VIDEO: Caught On Camera, The All-New Jaguar F-Pace SVR RIPS It Around The 'Ring — Dial UP The Volume

Agent00R submitted on 4/18/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:01:06 AM

0 user comments | Views : 34 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The Jaguar F-Pace is a pretty interesting sport-utility vehicle and as far as we can tell, it has help boost sales at Jaguar.

Frankly, we think that if the company can keep this vehicle in front of buyers it may be the thing that saves the small volume luxury automaker. 

But if the standard F-Pace doesn't really do it for you, well, there's good news on the horizon. An F-Pace SVR is on the way.

Until now we've only seen pictures; however, thanks to some crafty Spies, we've got all-new footage of the vehicle working its way around the Nurburgring. And, boy, it sounds ferocious.

Listen to that V8 go! Note: It is rather brutal sounding.



This time I filmed the 2018 Jaguar F-Pace SVR testing at the Nürburgring

Jaguar is making the final adjustments to the latest and hottest member of the F-Pace family, the SVR. The engine will probably come from the F-Type SVR or F-Type R, both of which are powered by a 5.0-liter supercharged V8 engine that delivers 500 HP and 575 HP, respectively. 




SPIED + VIDEO: Caught On Camera, The All-New Jaguar F-Pace SVR RIPS It Around The 'Ring — Dial UP The Volume

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]