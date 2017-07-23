SPIED + VIDEO: FIRST Real Look At The All-new Tesla Model 3 — Rumored Serial 003

We've been aware that Tesla Model 3s have been rolling off the production line now. From what we've been told, the first batch of vehicles are being handed over to employees of the electric vehicle automaker.



And, it looks like this is the case.



That's because Tesla's SVP of Engineering, Doug Field, was recently nabbed on camera hopping into a Model 3 at one of Tesla's facilities. I'd guess it's the company's headquarters in Palo Alto.



This is the first footage I've seen of the all-new PRODUCTION-spec Model 3. This is a BIG deal!



Nothing is camouflaged and everything is there for you to see. The outside certainly evokes a Model S look and the interior is the definition of minimalist.



Hopefully we'll learn more about the car when the first 30 customers take delivery at the end of this month.





Doug Field



Sr. VP Engineering at Tesla Motors











