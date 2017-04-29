SPIED + VIDEO: GM Takes The All-New, Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 For Some BRUTAL Laps Around The Green Hell

There's one thing we can be absolutely certain about after watching this video clip. The all-new Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 is going to be a complete animal.



We're loving it, so far.



Looking more badass with a series of accoutrements to enhance the vehicle's aerodynamics, this ZR1 test car goes for some seriously brutal laps around Germany's world famous Nürburgring. And, boy, it's loud. It reminds me of its Le Mans racers.



While we're in the dark about how extreme General Motors is going to take this vehicle, we're thinking they're going to push the boundary as far as it can go. When cars like the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon exist, why not?



So, sit back and dial up the volume. This is one serious V8 soundtrack.





The prototype has an intimidating appearance thanks to a front splitter and an aggressive front bumper with large air intakes. The range-topper is also distinguished by a massive rear wing and lightweight alloy wheels that are backed up by a high-performance braking system with blue calipers.



No word yet on actual performance figures, but it's telling they're lapping the Nurburgring, which was covered in a light dusting of snow this week. The exact engine is unknown, but the rumour mill points to 700+ horsepower; even 750bhp could be on the cards.



While some reports say the ZR1 will have a version of the 6.2-litre supercharged V8, others suggest a twin-turbo V8 dubbed LT5 could be used. The existing Tremec seven-speed transaxle will continue, we understand.



This model has additional pipes added to the rear exhaust. This was likely done to appease Nürburgring officials as the car reportedly produced over 100 decibels of sound during its previous run. That's about as much as a jet flyover at 1000 feet and it exceeds the limits allowed during industry test sessions.







