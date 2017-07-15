SPIED + VIDEO: Get A GLIMPSE Of The 2018 MY Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe And Convertible's REFRESH

Earlier this year, Mercedes-Benz finally rolled out the refreshed S-Class sedan. We've only been waiting...like...forever.



While it's a lot of tech updates and tweaks to an already stellar product, we haven't seen anything similar flow through for the S-Class coupe and convertible. Well, rest easy, grasshoppers. It's on the way.



Spied abroad, the refreshed S-Class cabriolet was nabbed by walkoART. This guy is great at this.



In this rather brief clip you see the spy approach the closed convertible closely. If you look closely you'll note the same updated screens from the sedan are carried over to the coupe. In addition, there's an all-new steering wheel.



Aside from that there's minimal tape around the rear taillights, which we're sure Mercedes will snazz up a bit along with the headlights.







Blick in den Innenraum / Interieur der Modellpflege S-Klasse Cabriolet A217. Weltpremiere möglicherweise auf der IAA 2017 in Frankfurt.



View into the interior of the Facelift S-Class Cabriolet A217 (2018). World premiere probably at the IAA 2017 in Frankfurt.



<br>



