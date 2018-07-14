SPIED + VIDEO: James May And Richard Hammond Go On A Grand Tour With May's Ferrari 458 Speciale

Well, not really, if I am honest.



What I can tell you, however, is that the dynamic duo from Amazon's The Grand Tour were spotted out and about. What makes this particularly interesting is that the pair were tooling around in James May's infamous Ferrari 458 Speciale.



You may recall that May actually ordered vehicle after Jeremy Clarkson landed in hot water due to his physical altercation with a member of the production staff over a steak dinner. You can read May's account of how he was unemployed yet took the plunge on the 458 Speciale here.



Painted what May describes as "bright orange," the striped and golden-wheeled 458 Speciale is the last one built — at least, according to May. So, not only did the well-known presenter acquire what may be the marque's last naturally aspirated, mid-engine V8, he also got the last one of the build. Of course that's assuming Ferrari didn't trickle out another one or two for VIPs.



Spotted at what appears to be Joe Macari getting the car's MOT taken care of, check out this up close and personal video of May's Speciale.



Do you dig his spec?



<br>



