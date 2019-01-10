SPIED + VIDEO: Mercedes-AMG's GLE63 And GLE63 Coupe Make Their LATEST Appearances

We're edging closer to the debut of yet another all-new Mercedes-Benz product. Well, to be more specific, a Mercedes-AMG vehicle.



Although the standard all-new GLE-Class has been in dealerships since the spring, something a bit more spicy is around the bend. That would be both the GLE53 and GLE63 variants.



While specific numbers and details haven't been released, all you have to do is look across Mercedes' product portfolio to place a good guess where these two vehicle's power figures will come in around. As with other AMG products, they'll get beefier exteriors, the Panamericana front grille, larger wheel/tire packages, bigger brakes, unique interiors and circular or squared-off quad exhaust tips.



Something tells me we may get a 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show reveal. Stay tuned!







During the Industry Pool at the Nürburgring I have filmed the 2020 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 and GLE 63 Coupe testing on track.



Mercedes-Benz has just introduced a redesigned GLE for 2020, and once again the mid-size crossover SUV will spawn a rakish GLE Coupe.



Prototypes for the redesigned GLE Coupe have been spotted for more than a year but now we have spy shots of a prototype for one of the AMG-enhanced versions.



The lowered suspension and massive wheel and tire combo confirm the tester as a member of the AMG family, and the presence of quad-exhaust tips with a square shape and the multi-slatted Panamericana front grille confirm we're looking at the GLE63 Coupe.



AMG engineers are also out testing a GLE53 Coupe. The tamer model, which will replace the current GLE43 Coupe, can be identified by its single-bar grille up front and round exhaust tips...









