SPIED + VIDEO: Next-gen Porsche 911 Turbo, Turbo S And A Surprise Guest ALL Caught On Camera WORKING The Nürburgring

The all-new Porsche 911 has been revealed.

But, there's still loads more to go.

Remember, the 911 has a rather extensive collection of variants. And, we're doubting that will go away anytime soon.

We've been keeping a watchful eye of Porsche's research and development vehicles and the 911 Turbo and Turbo S have been in the fleet for quite some time at this stage. Perhaps we'll see both get a Frankfurt Motor Show debut in September?

Wearing minimal camouflage and getting hooned around the world-famous Nürburgring test track, scope out the next-gen 911 Turbo and 911 Turbo S models, below. From what we can see, it appears these are hardcore, shakedown tests.

Oh, and the surprise guest? That would be the next-gen GT3 — note the massive rear spoiler.





runninglogan1

This GT3 is going to be great but we all know there's only one new Porsche the world is holding it's breath for...

