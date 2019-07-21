SPIED + VIDEO: Next-gen Porsche 911 Turbo, Turbo S And A Surprise Guest ALL Caught On Camera WORKING The Nürburgring

The all-new Porsche 911 has been revealed. But, there's still loads more to go.



Remember, the 911 has a rather extensive collection of variants. And, we're doubting that will go away anytime soon.



We've been keeping a watchful eye of Porsche's research and development vehicles and the 911 Turbo and Turbo S have been in the fleet for quite some time at this stage. Perhaps we'll see both get a Frankfurt Motor Show debut in September?



Wearing minimal camouflage and getting hooned around the world-famous Nürburgring test track, scope out the next-gen 911 Turbo and 911 Turbo S models, below. From what we can see, it appears these are hardcore, shakedown tests.



Oh, and the surprise guest? That would be the next-gen GT3 — note the massive rear spoiler.





