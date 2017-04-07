SPIED + VIDEO! TWO For The Price Of ONE — The Next-gen BMW M5 Gets Caught On Camera Working Its Way Around The Ring

In recent weeks, and even days, we've been seeing more emerge about the next-gen BMW M5. Now that the 5-Series is out and about and the M550i is making waves for besting the current-gen M5, I think it's safe to say that BMW has to seriously step up its "A" game.



That's because it seems like the gap is closing between BMW's standard vehicles and the full-blown M vehicles.



To be honest, I don't know if that's a good or bad thing in the grand scheme of things. That's because M-iphiles will still buy the full-blooded variants and then the typical buyer can indulge in a sporting BMW without all the consequences that come along with that package — e.g., less than ideal ride quality.



In the two video clips below, you'll see the all-new M5 working its way around the world famous Nürburgring test track, and you'll see the M5's interior. While we posted a pic the other day and pointed to where you could see the full collection, we wanted to bring the cabin to life rather than have static shots.



Let us know what you think so far!





During Industry Pool at the Nürburgring the I saw BMW testing their 2018 M5.



The car has a reworked version of the current M5’s twin-turbo V8, producing a total of around 600 hp. The M5’s power will be directed to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic. However, the new M5 will still feature M Dynamic Mode, which decouples the front differential, enabling drivers to send all 600 horses to the rear wheels. 0-100 km/h will take 3.5 seconds.







This video features the 2018 Bmw M5 F90



Last week i spotted this car on the Nurburgring,Nordschleife.

Enjoy the accelerations from this Bwm m5 F90



Some specs of the car:



There is no official announcement about the details of this 2018 BMW M5 F90 car. However, it is possible that the NEW VERSION will still get the power from the same engine, twin turbocharged V8 4.4 liter engine. It produces up to 600 hp on its predecessor, so we should expect larger output, like 620 hp, on the new version.



The 5 series is also known for its consistent rear wheel drive configuration, but this new trim is reported to bring out the all wheel drive for better control on such power. Judging from the test drive, it must be rear wheel drive, or maybe, rear-wheel-drive-biased all wheel drive system. There is no precise information about the acceleration of 2018 BMW M5 or torque performance yet.



<br>



