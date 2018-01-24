SPIED + VIDEO: The All-new BMW 8-Series Gets TEASED In Camo And In ACTION

It’s been quite a while since BMW launched a successor to the first-gen 8-Series coupe that made waves back in the early 1990s. Well, its time has come.

Although we’ve seen the concept vehicle, now it’s time to start getting a bit amped up for the production model. You know, the car you’ll actually see on the streets. It must be heading for a Geneva Motor Show (GIMS) debut because the company released more photos and an all-new video teasing the high-end luxury coupe.





BMW 8-Series









So, what can we expect?

It seems that much of what we saw with the concept will make it to the production vehicle. That includes the vehicle’s overall proportions, air curtain vent behind the front wheels and a relatively small greenhouse.

As spotted in leaked 8-Series photographs, the front and rear ends appear to be a bit more conservative than the rather aggressive approach of the concept. From what my ears are picking up, you better believe there will be a V8 powerplant making this puppy sing. We’re guessing the standard car will be an 850i and the M8 will be the 600+ horsepower variant using the M5’s motor as a starting point.

The new BMW 8 Series Coupe; running warmup laps in Italy. “The test drives under the most severe conditions show that we are right on target with our concept for the new BMW 8 Series Coupe. The vehicle dynamics values already achieved are absolutely impressive” says Klaus Fröhlich BMW Group Board Member, Development, discussing the initial track tests.