SPIED + VIDEO: The Next-Gen Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Gets Caught On Camera

And now for something completely different.

 

We're going to categorize this under "weird." As per usual some excellent Spies were camping out near Mercedes-Benz's research and development facility. This is where all of the camouflaged vehicles go in and out of and is obviously a hot spot to catch the latest and greatest undergoing testing. 

Spotted in this clip is the next-gen Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class sport-utility vehicle, which is in desperate need of replacement. We're looking forward to what the three-pointed star concocts. 

This isn't too out of the ordinary. What is, however, are the vehicles' blinking lights. Turn signals? Nope. In a later clip you see the amber turn signals come on. Perhaps LEDs and it is the camera's frame speed? I am not entirely convinced that's the case either as that usually has a different effect. 

Anyone care to wager a guess?

We're all ears, Spies...


Der neue Mercedes-Benz GLE 2018, Erlkönig W167 auf der Straße mit seltsamen Blinklichtern.

The new Mercedes-Benz GLE 2018, Prototype W167 on the street with strange blinking lights.




