SPIED + VIDEO: The Porsche Taycan Is Nabbed WORKING The 'Ring, BUT, Does It Even Stand A Chance Against TESLA?

The more I think about it, the more I realize that Porsche's had it rough over the past decade.



First, the Nissan GT-R comes out and destroys Porsche's Nürburgring lap times. Sure there were some rule bending and questionable decisions, but a win is a win folks. There was a scare as to whether the company would remain operational after some poor financial decisions. Volkswagen eventually took the reigns. And then every single time Porsche releases a flagship, performance-oriented car it gets trounced soon thereafter.



I guess the 918 Spyder was its crowning achievement for a little bit there. Well, at least until the Lamborghini Huracan smashed its lap time on the 'Ring.



Now Porsche is branching off into the world of electrification. And while we adored the Mission E Concept, we're turning to dust waiting for it to come to fruition. Of course this is a different process to Tesla's approach of just roll them off the factory floor and see what happens.



But that got me thinking. Every one who wants an EV is talking about Tesla. No one even registers EV and Porsche in the same sentence. Frankly, I am not sure that's going to change, no matter how good the all-new Taycan is.



So, I've got to ask, Spies: Does the Taycan even stand a chance against the likes of Tesla?





This video shows you the 2019 Porsche Tycan (Mission-E). It has 2 elektric motors that produce around the 600HP and goes from 0-100 km/h in 3.5 seconds. The electric 4-door is to spearhead Porsche’s long-term electrification plans, with a range of plug-in hybrids and full EVs set to join it in the future.



I hope you enjoy the video!



