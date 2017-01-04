SPIED + VIDEO: What Is THIS?! Is This The FIRST Video Of The Next-Gen BMW 6-Series Or Is It The RETURN Of The 8-Series?

BMW is up to something and, from the sounds of it, it's going to be good.



Recently spied doing some developmental testing around the world famous Nürburgring was a big body, two-door coupe from the Bavarians. But, what is it exactly?



I honestly believe if anyone says they have it pinned down they're full of sh!t. Given the product lifecycle of the current-gen BMW 6-Series, this could easily be its replacement.



Also being reported are rumors of a return of the legendary flagship, the 8-Series from the early 1990s. This is due to the company's move to trademark a bunch of badges last year.



That said, what do you make of this, Spies? The car caught on camera is clearly an eight-cylinder powerplant at play, there's no doubt about that. It clearly is a standard car given its facade, hind quarters and normal exhaust. But is it a 6 or an 8?



What say you?





BMW 6 Series 2018 Prototype Erlkönig Nürburgring Nordschleife 29.03.2017



