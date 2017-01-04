SPIED + VIDEO: What Is THIS?! Is This The FIRST Video Of The Next-Gen BMW 6-Series Or Is It The RETURN Of The 8-Series?

Agent00R submitted on 4/1/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:05:06 AM

0 user comments | Views : 552 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

BMW is up to something and, from the sounds of it, it's going to be good.



Recently spied doing some developmental testing around the world famous Nürburgring was a big body, two-door coupe from the Bavarians. But, what is it exactly?

I honestly believe if anyone says they have it pinned down they're full of sh!t. Given the product lifecycle of the current-gen BMW 6-Series, this could easily be its replacement.

Also being reported are rumors of a return of the legendary flagship, the 8-Series from the early 1990s. This is due to the company's move to trademark a bunch of badges last year. 

That said, what do you make of this, Spies? The car caught on camera is clearly an eight-cylinder powerplant at play, there's no doubt about that. It clearly is a standard car given its facade, hind quarters and normal exhaust. But is it a 6 or an 8?

What say you?


BMW 6 Series 2018 Prototype Erlkönig Nürburgring Nordschleife 29.03.2017

  •  



SPIED + VIDEO: What Is THIS?! Is This The FIRST Video Of The Next-Gen BMW 6-Series Or Is It The RETURN Of The 8-Series?

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]