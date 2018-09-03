SPIED: Volvo's S60 Gets Nabbed In The Nude - Were You Expecting More?

Volvo is on a roll – they just won the European Car of the Year award at the Geneva Motor Show and now it’s been announced the bigger brother – the XC60 crossover – is among the three finalists of the World Car of the Year event.



And they keep rolling the good news – because after first seeing a while back the all-new generation of the practical V60 station wagon, we’re pretty sure the Swedish manufacturer is also diligently preparing its S60 saloon sibling. How come we’re sure – well thanks to this leak we have a good look at the sedan without sporting any sort of camouflage. The image has been snatched onto the world wide web by Swedish website Teknikens Värld, and depicts the most important part of the sedan – the rear three quarters (the face should be the same with the V60).





