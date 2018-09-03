SPIED: Volvo's S60 Gets Nabbed In The Nude - Were You Expecting More?

Volvo is on a roll – they just won the European Car of the Year award at the Geneva Motor Show and now it’s been announced the bigger brother – the XC60 crossover – is among the three finalists of the World Car of the Year event.



And they keep rolling the good news – because after first seeing a while back the all-new generation of the practical V60 station wagon, we’re pretty sure the Swedish manufacturer is also diligently preparing its S60 saloon sibling. How come we’re sure – well thanks to this leak we have a good look at the sedan without sporting any sort of camouflage. The image has been snatched onto the world wide web by Swedish website Teknikens Värld, and depicts the most important part of the sedan – the rear three quarters (the face should be the same with the V60).


About the Author

Agent009

Agent009


User Comments

cidflekken

So, Volvo designs gorgeous SUVs, probably the best in the business.

Volvo also designs Oldsmobile sedans.

cidflekken

Posted on 3/9/2018 10:59:25 AM   

malba2367

Not bad looking...but nowhere near as nice looking as their SUVs/Wagons. Looks a lot like the Acura TL from a couple generations ago.

malba2367

Posted on 3/9/2018 2:56:29 PM   

fiftysix

First glance, I thought it was a 1992 Accord.

fiftysix

Posted on 3/9/2018 5:34:52 PM   

fiftysix

1994

fiftysix

Posted on 3/9/2018 5:35:25 PM   

MDarringer

Look at it again and imagine a Charger. I see your TL reference and that TL was lovely. I am really pleased.

MDarringer

Posted on 3/9/2018 9:14:49 PM   

MDarringer

This is stunning. I very much love it.

MDarringer

Posted on 3/9/2018 9:13:13 PM   

