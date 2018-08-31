SPIED: WHY Even Bother With The Camo? BEST Spy Pics Of The Next-gen Porsche 911 Reveal ALL! Red, Yellow, Blue, Silver And MORE...

It's been very surprising to watch what's happening with the all-new Porsche 911. Of all the automakers, Porsche is one of the most secretive ones when it comes to developing its latest products.



Hell, it has even managed to keep some big-time secrets in its day. Take, for example, the 918 Spyder that no one knew about, or how about the Mission E that shocked the Frankfurt audience?



So, why has the all-new 911 been seen so much out and in the open? To be discussed in another thread, perhaps.



Having said that, more new spy shots of the next-gen Porsche 911 have emerged. And, boy, they're giving us more than we wagered for.



These vehicles are essentially unveiled. There's not much — or anything — left to the imagination any longer.



In this batch, the real gems are the snaps that capture the interior in its glory. While some of the dash still has draping to keep it concealed, the instrument panel, the center stack and the center console are on display.



While the exterior is yet another gradual evolution, it's clear that the interior is where the news will be. That's because it's another departure from the current-gen 991 and it is more inline with the likes of the Panamera, Cayenne and Macan.



What do you think, Spies?





Read Article