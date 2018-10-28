SPIED: What's One Of The COOLEST Surprises You've Discovered On An Auto? SEE One Special Thing About The Tesla Model 3...

Although the Agents here at AutoSpies know quite a bit about automobiles, we know one thing's certain: We don't know everything. We learn from automaker's product people, designers and engineers.



We also learn a lot from you! We consider ourselves lucky to have such a varied group of loyal Spies and folks more than happy to call us out when we're wrong. So, thank you.



Tesla Model 3 Surprise



Having said that, we recently came across an interesting little thing with the Tesla Model 3 and Model X. Although the vehicles' glass roofs clearly have a strong tint to reflect intense heat, it appears the infared glass the electric vehicle company uses does something special when it rains or is covered in morning dew. It changes a dramatic, chameleon orange/purple. At first when I discussed this with Agent 001 I chalked it up to merely being a type of prism that refracts light when it rains — like a rainbow. The same thing happens on one of my vehicle's tinted windshield and you can see it with other luxury vehicles (e.g., Range Rover, S-Class, 7-Series, etc.)



Here's the thing though: I saw it in action while having lunch from a high vantage point. It is extremely vibrant and I've never seen anything like it before.



To us it's a pleasant surprise.



That said, we're curious: What's one of the COOLEST happy accidents you've come across in all your years of owning/driving autos? Let us know in the comments below.







This was the first time I saw the orange color on the glass roof of Model 3. Model X has the same color and probably the same coating. But it seems like Model 3 has stronger protection.







