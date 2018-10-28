SPIED: What's One Of The COOLEST Surprises You've Discovered On An Auto? SEE One Special Thing About The Tesla Model 3...

Agent00R submitted on 10/28/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:39:40 AM

1 user comments | Views : 584 | Category: Misc News | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Although the Agents here at AutoSpies know quite a bit about automobiles, we know one thing's certain: We don't know everything.

We learn from automaker's product people, designers and engineers.

We also learn a lot from you! We consider ourselves lucky to have such a varied group of loyal Spies and folks more than happy to call us out when we're wrong. So, thank you.

Tesla Model 3 Surprise

Having said that, we recently came across an interesting little thing with the Tesla Model 3 and Model X. Although the vehicles' glass roofs clearly have a strong tint to reflect intense heat, it appears the infared glass the electric vehicle company uses does something special when it rains or is covered in morning dew. It changes a dramatic, chameleon orange/purple. At first when I discussed this with Agent 001 I chalked it up to merely being a type of prism that refracts light when it rains — like a rainbow. The same thing happens on one of my vehicle's tinted windshield and you can see it with other luxury vehicles (e.g., Range Rover, S-Class, 7-Series, etc.)

Here's the thing though: I saw it in action while having lunch from a high vantage point. It is extremely vibrant and I've never seen anything like it before.

To us it's a pleasant surprise.

That said, we're curious: What's one of the COOLEST happy accidents you've come across in all your years of owning/driving autos? Let us know in the comments below.



This was the first time I saw the orange color on the glass roof of Model 3. Model X has the same color and probably the same coating. But it seems like Model 3 has stronger protection.



Tesla Model 3 Surprise















SPIED: What's One Of The COOLEST Surprises You've Discovered On An Auto? SEE One Special Thing About The Tesla Model 3...

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

And this is desirable why exactly?

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 10/28/2018 10:17:53 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]