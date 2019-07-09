SPIED! Why Wait Until Sept. 9 To See The All-new Ferrari 812 GTS? It's Been LEAKED In Its FULL Glory, NOW!

Well, well, well. Ferrari's reveal of the upcoming, open-top 812 Superfast has leaked early.



That's because someone had their handy dandy mobile phone or camera for the big moment. Because of this spy, we're now able to show you this all-new F car before the September 9 reveal.



Although we're not privy to understanding exactly how the top comes off — we're assuming it'll be a fully power-operated, retractable top — as you can see below, the changes are really from the A-pillar back. Note what appear to be buttresses that recede into the rear decklid?



This isn't a huge surprise given Ferrari's approach to its front-engine V12 cars getting an open-top variant as their swan song. THINK: The 550 Barchetta, the 575 Superamerica and the 599 SA Aperta.



The 812 GTS will join these highly sought after collector's items.





View this post on Instagram The First Spy Shoot Of The New Ferrari 812 GTS, More Info And Detail To Be Published Soon. ??:@varryx_ #ferrari#scuderiaferrari#ferrarilebanon#scuderialebanon#forzaferrari#dream#passion#commendatore#enzo#enzoferrari#MEF#supercars#hypercars#megacars#rossoinfinito#drivingferrari#museiferrari#universoferrari#488pista#sf90stradale#f8tributo#812superfast#ferrariportofino#gtc4lusso#gtc4lussot#monzasp1#monzasp2#ferrari812gts A post shared by Bernard (@bernardfarid) on Sep 5, 2019 at 10:59pm PDT



