SPIED: Wrangler JL Moab Special Edition Caught On Transport

The Jeep Wrangler JL has been on sale for several months and it looks like it is about to receive its first special edition.

Snapped on the back of a car hauler by a member of the JL Wrangler Forums, the model will apparently be called the Wrangler Moab judging by the large decals on the hood.

The image doesn’t reveal much else, but the poster said the SUV was equipped with steel bumpers, unique rock rails and black tow hooks. Other special touches include black grille inserts, gray Jeep logos and black five-spoke alloy wheels wrapped in BFG Mud Terrain KM2 tires.