SPIED on the STREET! All-new Spy Shots Of The Upcoming Genesis GV80 Emerge...

When Hyundai rebranded its super luxury vehicles under the Genesis name, we were pretty excited. That's because when it shipped over the Equus for the first time, it seemed as though the company could make an impact much like Lexus did in the early 1990s.



It could be a game changer.



SPIED! Genesis GV80



But after two second-gen sedans — the G90 and G80 — and the all-new G70, we've been left a bit disappointed. WHY is Hyundai shipping these sedans when it displayed such a staggering concept sport-utility vehicle? It's a wasted opportunity especially when buyers are flocking to SUVs.



But, have no fear. The GV80 is on the way. And while we've seen the GV80 leaked by a dealer, tonight we have something equally as special. An anonymous source located in the southeast U.S., who we'll refer to as Agent 00F, passed along all-new spy shots of the GV80 currently undergoing developmental testing.



At this stage the camouflage is rather lightweight with exception of the front clip and hood, as well as its hind quarters. Could we be in for a 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show (LAAS) debut?



We'll keep our ears to the ground, Spies!





SPIED! Genesis GV80

































