SPIED on the STREET! BEST Spy Shot Yet Of All-new Audi Q8 REVEALS The New Face Of Audi

Around the world there's been a notable uptick in sport-utility vehicle sales. By now this shouldn't come as much of a surprise given that every auto manufacturer has upped its SUV game.



There's not much of a choice at this point, if we're honest.



Consumers have proven the following: First, they want an elevated seating position, which provides better visibility and a feeling of safety; Second, buyers want more space for passengers as well as cargo.



Of course, Audi is responding to this. While it currently has the Q3, Q5 and Q7, it needs a flagship to match the A8. Thus, the Q8 was born. Caught doing developmental testing abroad, we now have the best image of the Q8 up close and personal. Given that camouflage is minimal, you're getting a full frontal of the new face of Audi.



I am not sure about you but I am thinking this is at least a bit more interesting than the all-new A8. What say you, Spies?





