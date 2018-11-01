SPIED on the STREET! BEST Spy Shot Yet Of All-new Audi Q8 REVEALS The New Face Of Audi

Agent00R submitted on 1/11/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:09:45 AM

4 user comments | Views : 2,552 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Around the world there's been a notable uptick in sport-utility vehicle sales.

By now this shouldn't come as much of a surprise given that every auto manufacturer has upped its SUV game. 

There's not much of a choice at this point, if we're honest.

Detroit Auto Show Preview

Consumers have proven the following: First, they want an elevated seating position, which provides better visibility and a feeling of safety; Second, buyers want more space for passengers as well as cargo. 

Of course, Audi is responding to this. While it currently has the Q3, Q5 and Q7, it needs a flagship to match the A8. Thus, the Q8 was born. Caught doing developmental testing abroad, we now have the best image of the Q8 up close and personal. Given that camouflage is minimal, you're getting a full frontal of the new face of Audi. 

I am not sure about you but I am thinking this is at least a bit more interesting than the all-new A8. What say you, Spies?


Detroit Auto Show Preview





SPIED on the STREET! BEST Spy Shot Yet Of All-new Audi Q8 REVEALS The New Face Of Audi

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

Yonder7

Uglier than the current face. Sad.

Yonder7 (View Profile)

Posted on 1/11/2018 9:56:45 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

scenicbyway12

Where the logo will go, could be Ford, Chrysler, or Hyundai. Are gaping maw grilles becoming passé?

scenicbyway12 (View Profile)

Posted on 1/11/2018 12:43:34 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

fiftysix

Could be a Subaru too.

fiftysix (View Profile)

Posted on 1/11/2018 1:17:48 PM | | Votes: 1   

TheSteve

I drive an Audi Q5. I'm glad I got mine a few years go, as I don't care for "the new face of Audi."

TheSteve (View Profile)

Posted on 1/11/2018 1:11:03 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]