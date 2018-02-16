SPIED on the STREET! Get Ready To RUMBLE On The 105 — Fist Fight IN TRAFFIC Caught On Camera

What was meant to be a day of showing love and affection — Valentine's Day — turned into a bit of a dust up on SoCal's 105 in Los Angeles.

It was time to put up your dukes.

While it remains unclear as to why two males decided to throw down in the middle of one of the world's busiest roadways, it's pretty obvious that it couldn't wait to be settled in, say, a parking lot. 

Whatever the case, it certainly remains an interesting piece of video. At the time of writing no one knows much about the two folks involved or the outcome. 

It does look like the one "winning," is driving an El Camino for what it's worth...


Caught on camera: A fist fight right in the middle of the busy 105 Freeway not far from the 110 interchange in South LA.

A witness captured two men duking it out. Cars around the scene stopped, and some honked as they continued to battle it out for whatever reason...



TheSteve

TMZSpies? Meh. Let's get back to car stuff, please.

TheSteve (View Profile)

Posted on 2/16/2018 3:48:08 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

Jazzyjazz

click

Jazzyjazz (View Profile)

Posted on 2/16/2018 4:43:40 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

