SPIED on the STREET! How Do YOU Like Me Now? McLaren's All-new Senna Spotted In Black

One thing I truly love about covering the automotive market and all-new products is the evaluation of their design.

Having met and discussed design at length with many of the industry's best, it is so incredibly complex and beyond your imagination.

That's why I was taken aback by the all-new McLaren Senna. 

While I know it's rather brutish appearance is due to the vehicle's on-track needs and a "function over form" approach, it is not the most attractive looking product. As I've said previously, it's more Gumpert Apollo than McLaren 720S. 

As long as it turns out the most staggering numbers around a track though, ultimately, does it matter? Shrug.

Having said that, a photographer nabbed the all-new McLaren Senna painted in black whilst fueling up. It does not appear to have the optional glass inserts in the door. 

So, how do you like it now?




McLaren Senna
























































MDarringer

Cartoonish and perfect for a poster on a 12-year-old-boy's bedroom wall.

Posted on 1/7/2018 7:25:55 PM

Posted on 1/7/2018 7:25:55 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -1   

TheSteve

Purpose-built supercar, designed to be street-legal track dominator. Sign me up for more creature comfort, and prettier, and I'll gladly forgo a car that can be No.1 at the track... but that's just me :-) I'm not a track carver.

Posted on 1/7/2018 11:56:58 PM

Posted on 1/7/2018 11:56:58 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

