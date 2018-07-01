SPIED on the STREET! How Do YOU Like Me Now? McLaren's All-new Senna Spotted In Black

Agent00R submitted on 1/7/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 6:21:46 PM
2 user comments | Views : 1,454 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.instagram.com
One thing I truly love about covering the automotive market and all-new products is the evaluation of their design.
Having met and discussed design at length with many of the industry's best, it is so incredibly complex and beyond your imagination.That's why I was taken aback by the all-new McLaren Senna. While I know it's rather brutish appearance is due to the vehicle's on-track needs and a "function over form" approach, it is not the most attractive looking product. As I've said previously, it's more Gumpert Apollo than McLaren 720S. As long as it turns out the most staggering numbers around a track though, ultimately, does it matter? Shrug.Having said that, a photographer nabbed the all-new McLaren Senna painted in black whilst fueling up. It does not appear to have the optional glass inserts in the door. So, how do you like it now? Stopping for fuel on the way back to work has never been so exciting...!!! #Mclaren #Senna (#P15). On the road. WOW! I must say it looks a lot better in person ???? Starting 2018 off the right way, just a shame I didn’t have my video camera... ???? Swipe ?? for more photos! #liveupload #HampshirePhotography A post shared by Luke Papworth (@hampshirephotography) on Jan 3, 2018 at 8:10am PST McLaren SennaRead Article
Stopping for fuel on the way back to work has never been so exciting...!!! #Mclaren #Senna (#P15). On the road. WOW! I must say it looks a lot better in person ???? Starting 2018 off the right way, just a shame I didn’t have my video camera... ???? Swipe ?? for more photos! #liveupload #HampshirePhotography A post shared by Luke Papworth (@hampshirephotography) on Jan 3, 2018 at 8:10am PST
Stopping for fuel on the way back to work has never been so exciting...!!! #Mclaren #Senna (#P15). On the road. WOW! I must say it looks a lot better in person ???? Starting 2018 off the right way, just a shame I didn’t have my video camera... ???? Swipe ?? for more photos! #liveupload #HampshirePhotography
A post shared by Luke Papworth (@hampshirephotography) on Jan 3, 2018 at 8:10am PST
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson— Agent00R (View Profile)
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson
— Agent00R (View Profile)
Cartoonish and perfect for a poster on a 12-year-old-boy's bedroom wall.— MDarringer (View Profile)
Cartoonish and perfect for a poster on a 12-year-old-boy's bedroom wall.
— MDarringer (View Profile)
Posted on 1/7/2018 7:25:55 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -1
Purpose-built supercar, designed to be street-legal track dominator. Sign me up for more creature comfort, and prettier, and I'll gladly forgo a car that can be No.1 at the track... but that's just me :-) I'm not a track carver.— TheSteve (View Profile)
Purpose-built supercar, designed to be street-legal track dominator. Sign me up for more creature comfort, and prettier, and I'll gladly forgo a car that can be No.1 at the track... but that's just me :-) I'm not a track carver.
— TheSteve (View Profile)
Posted on 1/7/2018 11:56:58 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1
Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters):
[img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]
[img]IMAGE URL[/img]
[img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]
AutoSpies presents the best Auto Show Photos, Automotive Videos, Car Reviews and Hot Rides. Paris Motor Show
More photo galleries
More latest news