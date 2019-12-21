SPIED on the STREET! The 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe Z71 Is Caught Out In Public For The FIRST Time...

Although the all-new, 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban made their first-ever debut to the world about a week and a half ago, it has yet to see the light of day. Well, until now, that is.



Spotted on the street in an undisclosed location, this is the first time we're seeing it out from under harsh lighting and on tarmac. Unsurprisingly, it was equipped with Michigan "M" manufacturer plates.



You see, we have always found it important to see vehicles in a variety of different settings before honing in on its design. It's one thing to see a vehicle on stage but it's another to see it among other rides.



We've seen this change perception dramatically in the past.



That said, I'm left wondering: Is the all-new, 2021 Tahoe Z71's look growing on you now that you're seeing it in a different environment?



What say you, Spies?









