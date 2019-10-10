SPIED on the STREET! The All-new Audi RS7 Gets Nabbed For The FIRST Time In Public

One of the latest all-new vehicles to have its debut was the Audi RS7. Packing nearly 600 horsepower and styled with a four-door coupe look, the second-gen RS7 is aiming to keep attention away from the BMW M5 and M8 Gran Coupe, as well as distract from the Mercedes-AMG GT63.



Is it working?



While we know this vehicle already debuted at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA), it's another thing entirely to see it out in public — especially in the U.S. That's because it's not under harsh lighting and you can get an idea of how it "fits in" on today's roads among normal vehicles.



And, boy, doesn't the RS7 look good? Spec'd in black and equipped with some seriously massive wheels, it looks more like a concept vehicle's drawing than a production model.



I am looking forward to seeing more of it and painted in some of Audi Exclusive's paints.





View this post on Instagram ************************************************************ #2020 #comingsoon #audi #rs7 #carsandcoffee #carswithoutlimits #audirs7 #fresh #carspotting #audilover #carsofinstagram #bergencounty #newjersey #exxon #tigermart #fillup #superme #nj #stock22s *********************************************************** A post shared by Paramus Exxon (@paramusexxonnj) on Oct 9, 2019 at 6:06am PDT



