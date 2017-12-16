SPIED on the STREET! The All-new Mercedes-Benz CLS450 Gets Caught On Camera

Agent00R submitted on 12/16/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:33:42 AM

5 user comments | Views : 1,564 | Category: Videos | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Not too long ago the Mercedes-Benz CLS450 debuted at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show (LAAS).

While Mercedes claimed that the car would live by the motto, "The Original, perfected," it seems that isn't exactly the case. 

That's because its styling has been further evolved. And, it's funny: I don't know if I like it.

When I saw it at the auto show I was pretty keen on it. But in some images and video I am not sold. So, I've got another one to share with you.

Spotted on the street in Germany, the video below gives you a first glimpse at what the CLS looks like on the road. At AutoSpies, we believe that you need to see the car on the street to judge its presence and overall demeanor. 

Having said that, what do you make of the all-new CLS from Mercedes-Benz?


Der neue CLS 2018, hier als Top-Modell CLS 450! Kein Erlkönig mehr, die Weltpremiere war ja bereits - aber trotzdem noch nicht bei den Händlern aber in Sindelfingen auf der Straße.

The new CLS 2018, here as top model CLS 450! No prototype anymore, the world premiere was already - but still not at the dealers - but on the road in Sindelfingen.




The Los Angeles Auto Show (LAAS) photo galleries are sponsored by Lexus.

2017 Los Angeles Auto Show



























































 
 



SPIED on the STREET! The All-new Mercedes-Benz CLS450 Gets Caught On Camera

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

White does this car no favors. In fact, quite the opposite.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 12/16/2017 9:43:10 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

atc98092

I have no idea why anyone would want such a white interior. I had a white interior once. Never again. That thing was a nightmare to keep clean. And that was when I was in my 20s, and enjoyed cleaning and maintaining my cars. Now that I'm into my 60s, I don't want that much work! :)

atc98092 (View Profile)

Posted on 12/16/2017 10:09:55 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

I have kids. Black is my friend. That and paying for detailing.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 12/16/2017 10:35:56 AM | | Votes: 1   

mre30

It is better looking than the E-Class so I'm sure it will do well.

However, I am not liking the resolution of the lines to the rear into the trunk.

mre30 (View Profile)

Posted on 12/16/2017 10:49:26 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

fiftysix

A lot of money for a Nissan.

fiftysix (View Profile)

Posted on 12/16/2017 1:43:18 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]