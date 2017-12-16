SPIED on the STREET! The All-new Mercedes-Benz CLS450 Gets Caught On Camera

Not too long ago the Mercedes-Benz CLS450 debuted at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show (LAAS). While Mercedes claimed that the car would live by the motto, "The Original, perfected," it seems that isn't exactly the case.



That's because its styling has been further evolved. And, it's funny: I don't know if I like it.



When I saw it at the auto show I was pretty keen on it. But in some images and video I am not sold. So, I've got another one to share with you.



Spotted on the street in Germany, the video below gives you a first glimpse at what the CLS looks like on the road. At AutoSpies, we believe that you need to see the car on the street to judge its presence and overall demeanor.



Having said that, what do you make of the all-new CLS from Mercedes-Benz?





Der neue CLS 2018, hier als Top-Modell CLS 450! Kein Erlkönig mehr, die Weltpremiere war ja bereits - aber trotzdem noch nicht bei den Händlern aber in Sindelfingen auf der Straße.



The new CLS 2018, here as top model CLS 450! No prototype anymore, the world premiere was already - but still not at the dealers - but on the road in Sindelfingen.









