SPIED on the STREET! Up CLOSE And Personal With The All-new Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV

Ultra luxury sport-utility vehicles are here to stay. We knew this was the case when Bentley launched the Bentayga.



But, we're pretty hard pressed to think of a marque that nails pure decadence quite like Rolls-Royce. At the end of the day, there can only be one.



Rolls-Royce Cullinan



Although we've been keen to post plenty of spy shots featuring the very first Rolls-Royce SUV, this time it's different. That's because this time a friend was out to dinner when they snapped several up close and personal shots with the all-new Roller.



Let's put it this way: They nabbed more than a great dinner in Los Angeles the other night.



In these three snaps, you can make out more detail than before with the Cullinan. And, if I am honest, I am starting to see way more Range Rover in its design.



That said, have a peek at the shots below, Spies!





Rolls-Royce Cullinan

















