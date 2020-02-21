SPY SHOTS! First GOOD Look At The 2021 F-150! Is The Face I HEART TELLURIDE?

Agent001 submitted on 2/21/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:29:44 AM

6 user comments | Views : 2,706 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.autonews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Coming soon! Everyone is super excited about the upcoming reveal of the TWO Bronco models coming but let us not forget there is a new F-150 coming for 2021.



And here are the first decent shots to get a real look at how the updated truck will look courtesy of Auto News.

Rumor it has a 12" screen similar to the one on Mach-E.

I have to admit I was pretty surprised when i saw these shots because the FIRST thing that came to mind when I saw the face was I HEART Telluride.



Spies, are you seeing the same thing?

Click the article link then discuss...


Read Article


SPY SHOTS! First GOOD Look At The 2021 F-150! Is The Face I HEART TELLURIDE?

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)


User Comments

Tiberius1701A

Uh...no.

Tiberius1701A (View Profile)

Posted on 2/21/2020 7:37:25 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

MDarringer

The face of the F150 is a logical development of the current themes used on their trucks. This is just a restyling, largely of the nose. It looks sufficiently handsome. I hope they "re-nose" the Explorer and Escape both of which are not sitting well with customers.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 2/21/2020 8:10:32 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: -1   

malba2367

Do you think the problem with the Explorer is the exterior...I think its pretty nice looking outside. The interior is pretty bad in both design and material quality...I think that's the big problem there. Escape looks nice enough outside too, but the interior is not good enough, and the 3 cyl engine is a huge turnoff.

malba2367 (View Profile)

Posted on 2/21/2020 9:29:09 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 4   

Deutschland

I agree on this...I went in the Explorer Platinum trim level at the auto show last weekend and I was supremely underwhelmed...The exterior is fine

The Escape is sort irrelevant. The RAV4 is dominating that segment right now.

Deutschland (View Profile)

Posted on 2/21/2020 10:57:55 AM | | Votes: 3   

222max

It's just a headlight.

222max (View Profile)

Posted on 2/21/2020 10:36:02 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

cidflekken

Oh, FFS, is this going to turn into a "everyone's copying Tesla" thing now? There is zero resemblance here. And let's not forget the Telluride stole its front-end design straight from GMC.

cidflekken (View Profile)

Posted on 2/21/2020 12:12:13 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]