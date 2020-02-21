SPY SHOTS! First GOOD Look At The 2021 F-150! Is The Face I HEART TELLURIDE?

Coming soon! Everyone is super excited about the upcoming reveal of the TWO Bronco models coming but let us not forget there is a new F-150 coming for 2021.



And here are the first decent shots to get a real look at how the updated truck will look courtesy of Auto News.



Rumor it has a 12" screen similar to the one on Mach-E.



I have to admit I was pretty surprised when i saw these shots because the FIRST thing that came to mind when I saw the face was I HEART Telluride.







Spies, are you seeing the same thing?



Click the article link then discuss...





