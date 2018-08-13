SPY vs. SPY: In Terms Of DESIGN, Which Vehicle Looks CHEAPER? Honda HR-V vs. Hyundai Kona

Today, Agent 001 and I were catching up.
While discussing this morning's breaking news, 001 noted he had just seen a Kona on the street and he thought it looked good. It doesn't move the needle for me.
So, I made it known that I didn't feel that way. In fact, I think the Kona is a bit of a clunky design that is executed horribly. Then I praised Honda's latest design efforts, which I think are much stronger than Hyundai's latest work. 001 countered that the HR-V oozes a cheap vibe, especially when it comes to details.
Honda HR-V vs. Hyundai Kona
And that, Spies, is how World War 3 started.
All jokes aside, we decided that it may make for an interesting story tonight to get snaps of each and let you, the tastemakers, decide. After all, we know that the Spies typically boast a strong barometer as it relates to understanding the market.
So, Spies. We've got to ask: In terms of DESIGN, which vehicle looks CHEAPER to YOU? The Honda HR-V or the Hyundai Kona?
Special thanks to our friend Joe Murray [jmurray@northcountyhyundai.com]. Most dealers aren't too keen on the Agents popping in. On the other hand, Joe is a great ambassador for the Hyundai brand and knows how to treat a customer.
NOTE: This is not a sponsored post, merely an acknowledgement of a good salesperson who treats people right.
Honda HR-V vs. Hyundai Kona