SSC Creates The First 300MPH Production Car - How Long Until We See 400 MPH?

So SSC reckons its upcoming 1,750bhp Tuatara could be the world’s first 300mph production car. Engineering a car to do that sort of speed is such a leap into the (very expensive) unknown that you might not bet your pension pot on SSC hitting 300mph, at least not imminently.

But it’s seeming increasingly inevitable that, at some point in the foreseeable, we’ll witness a production car crack the triple-tonne. If not SSC, then maybe Koenigsegg. Or Bugatti. Or Hennessey. Maybe Dacia will make a late dash for it.

Point is, assuming you’re not, say, a dentist to great white sharks, if you’re reading this, there’s a very good chance you’ll live to see a world containing a bona fide 300mph road car.