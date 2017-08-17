STOLEN! Help Us Track Down This Classic Car And Return It To The Rightful Owner

It never ceases to amaze us just hard you can work at preserving something just to have it stolen from you by someone just wanting to make a quick buck.



A perfect case in point is this beautiful example of a 1972 Chevy Monte Carlo STOLEN from a parking lot in Pleasant Hill California. The car is owned by a long time AutoSpies friend and great all around guy "Mr Angry" Mike Musto.



If you happen to be near the San Francisco area and see a sharp white Monte Carlo with license plates 7SRB317 cruise by or on a flatbed, then call 911 so we get this car back to the original owner.



Read the post below and feel free to share on as many social media sites as possible









Be sure to take the time and check out mrangry.com when you get a chance as well.









