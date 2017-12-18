STUD OR DUD? 2020 WRX Will Draw Heavily From Viziv Performance Concept Styling

Subaru is developing its next WRX to be a driver's car that takes influence from the striking Viziv Performance concept and comes with electrified powertrains.

Company design chief Mamoru Ishii told Autocar that feedback had been good following the Viziv's reveal at the Tokyo motor show, suggesting he has confidence in leaving much of the look unchanged for the final car, which is due in 2020.

“Such a car brings lots of expectation, from within the company and from our customers,” said Ishii. “What we know is that our customers’ lifestyles are changing and we have to respond to that. The question was whether we have done that in a correct way with this concept.











