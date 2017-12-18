STUD OR DUD? 2020 WRX Will Draw Heavily From Viziv Performance Concept Styling

Agent009 submitted on 12/18/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:28:31 PM

7 user comments | Views : 2,874 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.autocar.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Subaru is developing its next WRX to be a driver's car that takes influence from the striking Viziv Performance concept and comes with electrified powertrains.

Company design chief Mamoru Ishii told Autocar that feedback had been good following the Viziv's reveal at the Tokyo motor show, suggesting he has confidence in leaving much of the look unchanged for the final car, which is due in 2020.

“Such a car brings lots of expectation, from within the company and from our customers,” said Ishii. “What we know is that our customers’ lifestyles are changing and we have to respond to that. The question was whether we have done that in a correct way with this concept.







Read Article


STUD OR DUD? 2020 WRX Will Draw Heavily From Viziv Performance Concept Styling

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

cidflekken

Right. It's Subaru, the land of the uninspired. The land where you get Heidi Klum as the concept, but Mia Farrow as the production model.

cidflekken (View Profile)

Posted on 12/18/2017 1:44:50 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

valhallakey

I like it. Fairly clean lines other than the fender lip liners, that looks odd. Also the integration of the trunk, rear facial and 3/4 panel is a bit odd but could probably be improved before production. Font end is a nice adaptation of the current Subaru look, headlights are nicely done. They need to rework the brake intake, too large for the overall front end.

valhallakey (View Profile)

Posted on 12/18/2017 1:49:27 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

LexSucks

Remember what happened with the last concept? We never got any car that looked anywhere near what the concept looked like.

LexSucks (View Profile)

Posted on 12/18/2017 6:01:11 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -1   

cidflekken

Exactly the point I was making. This car is going to come out looking like a Subaru Corolla

cidflekken (View Profile)

Posted on 12/18/2017 6:02:02 PM | | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

It will not look that nice at all. This will be a Corolla with a Super Beetle engine,

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 12/18/2017 6:41:15 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -2   

Cleankutazn

Fool me once.....

Cleankutazn (View Profile)

Posted on 12/18/2017 7:21:20 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

mini22

I'm sure that Subaru has gotten positive feedback with most of their concept cars. The only problem is when they put out the production car it never looks even 25% as nice as the concept cars that they do. So pardon me if I do not believe Subaru. Other than the headlights and maybe a slightly taller greenhouse the concept car should be 98% of the production car. Instead we will get a version of the current new Impreza with some mild fender flares that you need a microscope for. Wow I'm excited already. It should be a great hit at an "assisted living home".

mini22 (View Profile)

Posted on 12/19/2017 12:15:21 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]