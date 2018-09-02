STUD OR DUD? All New And Larger Volkswagen Touareg To Debut Next Month In Beijing

Although the sketch reveals much of the car's look, its full styling, front and rear was shown in the most recent spy shots, which show the car in two different specs, with two different colour choices. The SUV appears to have grown in length from the current car, with a sloping roofline and clear inspiration drawn from the Arteon, horizontal chrome detailing across the front tying the two designs together.

Full styling and details will be officially released on 23 March at an event in Beijing, but Volkswagen has revealed that the car will benefit from rear-wheel steering and air suspension as the brand aims to sharpen its handling over the previous model, as well as being available with a new digital instrument cluster, which Volkswagen has named Innovision.