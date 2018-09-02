STUD OR DUD? All New And Larger Volkswagen Touareg To Debut Next Month In Beijing

Although the sketch reveals much of the car's look, its full styling, front and rear was shown in the most recent spy shots, which show the car in two different specs, with two different colour choices.

The SUV appears to have grown in length from the current car, with a sloping roofline and clear inspiration drawn from the Arteon, horizontal chrome detailing across the front tying the two designs together.

Full styling and details will be officially released on 23 March at an event in Beijing, but Volkswagen has revealed that the car will benefit from rear-wheel steering and air suspension as the brand aims to sharpen its handling over the previous model, as well as being available with a new digital instrument cluster, which Volkswagen has named Innovision.



User Comments

slk528

Are the reports of this not coming to the USA true?

slk528 (View Profile)

Posted on 2/9/2018 1:22:30 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

MDarringer

The Toedrag is most decidedly wrong for VW in the USA as is the Arteon. The Atlas is by far the better product for the market. A VW should NEVER step on an Audi and the Touareg is definitely Audi expensive.

Now an Amarok SUV above the Atlas would be brilliant.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 2/9/2018 6:26:26 PM | | Votes: 1   

cidflekken

WTF is going on at VW Group? Where TF does this make any sense? Up against the X5 and XC90?? I guess this Touareg is now back to going up against the Q7 as well. Why would I get the 2-row non-premium SUV when I can get the 3-row premium SUV for around the same price? Whoever at the VW brand who keeps crying that they need a luxury SUV in their lineup should be fired.

cidflekken (View Profile)

Posted on 2/9/2018 2:16:00 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

TomM

This again looks like an attempt by VW to move the VW brand upmarket - and I'll bet it will have an Upmarket price too. Will they ever learn?

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 2/9/2018 3:20:39 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

fiftysix

To me, the inside of the VW is much nicer than the Audi or Porsche version.

fiftysix (View Profile)

Posted on 2/9/2018 3:48:43 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -1   

atc98092

Price will be the big issue. My daughter loved her Touareg, but with multiple children she had to have something different. Has a Routan minivan now, but once the youngest can buckle himself in she'll likely more to something more SUV'ish. The upcoming Subaru Ascent looks good, as does the Atlas. The 3 row Tiguan doesn't have enough room behind the last row for guitars and amps. Maybe even a used Q7, or something like that.

atc98092 (View Profile)

Posted on 2/9/2018 3:51:38 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

mre30

How does one say "Atlas" in Mandarin?

mre30 (View Profile)

Posted on 2/9/2018 5:01:54 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

Miamidrive

Stud based on this concept but also something that should be left to Audi

Miamidrive (View Profile)

Posted on 2/9/2018 6:06:57 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

