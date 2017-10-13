STUD OR DUD? Aston Martin Reveals The V8 Powered DB11 Volante Convertible

Agent009 submitted on 10/13/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:21:08 AM
Aston Martin’s fast-expanding DB11 range has gained a new drop-top Volante version, powered exclusively by the AMG-sourced 4.
0-litre turbocharged V8 engine.
Aston says the new car is its sportiest open-top model yet. It has chosen to launch with the lighter V8 engine rather than a V12 to ensure handling is as keen as possible. It is understood that a V12 version is not currently in the product plan, but it would be a likely addition later in the car’s life.
