STUD OR DUD? Aston Martin Reveals The V8 Powered DB11 Volante Convertible

Agent009 submitted on 10/13/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:21:08 AM

0 user comments | Views : 66 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autocar.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Aston Martin’s fast-expanding DB11 range has gained a new drop-top Volante version, powered exclusively by the AMG-sourced 4.

0-litre turbocharged V8 engine.

Aston says the new car is its sportiest open-top model yet. It has chosen to launch with the lighter V8 engine rather than a V12 to ensure handling is as keen as possible. It is understood that a V12 version is not currently in the product plan, but it would be a likely addition later in the car’s life.














Read Article


STUD OR DUD? Aston Martin Reveals The V8 Powered DB11 Volante Convertible

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]