STUD OR DUD? Aston Martin Reveals The V8 Powered DB11 Volante Convertible

Aston Martin’s fast-expanding DB11 range has gained a new drop-top Volante version, powered exclusively by the AMG-sourced 4. 0-litre turbocharged V8 engine.

Aston says the new car is its sportiest open-top model yet. It has chosen to launch with the lighter V8 engine rather than a V12 to ensure handling is as keen as possible. It is understood that a V12 version is not currently in the product plan, but it would be a likely addition later in the car's life.


























