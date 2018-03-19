STUD OR DUD? BMW To Debut 410HP M2 Competition On April 25th

Agent009 submitted on 3/19/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:54:51 PM

0 user comments | Views : 618 | Category: Spy News | Source: | SOURCE: www.bmwblog.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

A report out of Germany asserts that the long-awaited BMW M2 Competition will premiere on April 25, ahead of the Beijing Motor Show.

Bimmer Post suggests that the M2 Competition, set to replace the existing M2 and act as the entry-level model, will feature a variant of the inline-six S55 engine from the larger M4. While this engine delivers 425 hp in the M4, it will be detuned to roughly 410 PS (404 hp) for use in the M2 Competition. Given the model’s compact size, however, this slightly lower power figure won’t be an issue.



Read Article


STUD OR DUD? BMW To Debut 410HP M2 Competition On April 25th

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]