STUD OR DUD? BMW To Debut 410HP M2 Competition On April 25th

A report out of Germany asserts that the long-awaited BMW M2 Competition will premiere on April 25, ahead of the Beijing Motor Show.

Bimmer Post suggests that the M2 Competition, set to replace the existing M2 and act as the entry-level model, will feature a variant of the inline-six S55 engine from the larger M4. While this engine delivers 425 hp in the M4, it will be detuned to roughly 410 PS (404 hp) for use in the M2 Competition. Given the model’s compact size, however, this slightly lower power figure won’t be an issue.