STUD OR DUD? Dealrership Instagram May Have Leaked Upcoming Genesis GV80 SUV

Genesis is readying its first SUV. The so-called GV80 (inspired by the concept with the same name) will debut at the end of the year. So far, we've only seen spy photos and renderings of the upcoming SUV, which barely provide any clues as to the final product's styling. But new images appear to preview what could be the production GV80 in the sheet metal. The photos come courtesy of Genesis Of Freehold, a New Jersey-based Genesis dealership. The group posted multiple images on their official Instagram account (embedded below) on September 18 of what appears to be the production GV80, or something close to it. The caption reads: "Some new spy photos of the #gv80 #genesis."



