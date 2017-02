Photos of the Ferrari 812 Superfast have been leaked online. The photos are the first live impression of the Ferrari 812 Superfast which debuted last week in a set of CGI images released by the manufacturer.

The photos appear to show the Ferrari 812 Superfast on Ferrari’s production line. We understand that a number of key clients have already seen the Superfast at private events. It’s not clear whether these photos have emerged from those events or whether they were taken elsewhere.