STUD OR DUD? Ford-VW Global Alliance Spawns A New Amarok Pickup

The Nivus small crossover wasn’t the only new model teased by Volkswagen during the Annual Media Conference as a design sketch of the second-generation Amarok also made a brief appearance. The adjacent image was shown in the background when chairman Herbert Diess said the Amarok will be one of the first fruits of the collaboration between Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles and Ford.



As some of you will recall, the two companies revealed plans for a global alliance in January 2019 to collaborate on commercial vans and pickups. It means the second-generation Amarok will share many of its bits and pieces with the all-new Ranger once the midsize trucks will go on sale later this decade.



