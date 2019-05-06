STUD OR DUD? Kia Xceed Crossover Shows The Flesh Ahead Of Debut

Kia has released the first official image of the upcoming Xceed, the crossover version of the ever-expanding Ceed family, but more images have just found their way on social media.

The new Kia Xceed is set to be fully revealed later this month, sitting alongside the Ceed, Ceed Sportswagon and Proceed. The new crossover will also cover the gap between the smaller Stonic and the bigger Sportage in the brand’s SUV lineup.

Kia opted for a coupe-like design for its urban crossover, reminding us of what Mercedes is doing with its own GLA. The end result is a car that’s more desirable “than many taller, larger SUVs”, according to Emilio Herrera, Chief Operating Officer at Kia Motors Europe.