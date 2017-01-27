STUD OR DUD? McLaren's P14 Supercar Leaked Ahead Of Geneva

The McLaren P14 has been leaked on to the internet via @woppum’s Instagram account six weeks before the 650S successor is officially revealed in Geneva.

McLaren’s future Super Series model, which is referred to internally as P14 but is yet to be named, sports a completely new and much sharper front-end design. Its sides feature prominent aerodynamic bodywork, suggesting it will produce more downforce than its predecessor.

McLaren’s familiar side intakes have been ditched for smoother panels, and the car’s roofline is also quite different from that of the outgoing car, thanks to its new Monocage II structure.

