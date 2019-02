BMW has produced the most advanced 3-Series ever, but you might never know it by the 2019 ad they just released.



Instead we get a dumbed down ad for the masses that does little to convey the true essence that is the 3-Series. Has BMW lost touch with reality, or are we expecting too much from the target audience these days?



Watch the ad below and give us your feedback and rate it. Does it appeal to you? Are you now wanting to consider the new 3-Series. Have they lost their marbles?