While it is still years away from production, Tesla appears to be marketing the next-gen Roadster lately.

The automaker has now released new Roadster press images.



Earlier today, we reported that Tesla Roadster made its car show debut at the Grand Basel car show.

It was both the first time Tesla brought the vehicle to a car show and the first time the vehicle was in Europe.

Tesla displayed the same white design shell that it featured at its shareholder meeting earlier this year.