STUD OR DUD? Uncloaked Pair Of The 2019 911s Caught In The Open

We must be inching closer to the highly anticipated reveal of the next-generation 911 taking into account these two prototypes barely had any camouflage while undergoing final testing out in the open. Porsche slapped on some black tape on the front spoiler lip as well as on those sleek taillights reminding us of the Taycan. Although it may not seem like it at first, but both test vehicles have stickers applied onto the headlights to partially hide the actual design, although we can perfectly see the familiar four-point LED setup.



