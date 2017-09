The Volvo XC40 has been leaked again, this time reportedly by the brand's Hungarian arm in the form of a trailer published too soon.

Full styling of the car was shown, including the interior, which draws clear inspiration from the larger 90 Series cars, albeit with the colourful flourishes Volvo promised before the reveal. The leak, first reported by Carscoops, also shows that wireless smartphone charging will feature, as well as textured trim on the dashboard.