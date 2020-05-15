STUD Or DUD? Abt Takes Audi RS Q3 And Tries To 'Kick It Up A Notch'. Did They Succeed?

Agent001 submitted on 5/15/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:35:10 PM

1 user comments | Views : 1,760 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.carthrottle.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

As you might have worked out by now, the work of Abt Sportsline can be cleanly split into two categories.

Cars that are tweaked subtly but effectively, and deranged festivals of horsepower. The latter - in the case of the -R models - sometimes being plastered in stickers for good measure.

The German company’s take on the RS Q3 is of the former variety, but with 435bhp (440hp) and 383lb ft of torque to play with - increases of 40bhp and 20lb ft on stock - it’ll be plenty fast.



For more shots and details, click the link...And tell us is it a STUD or a DUD?


Read Article


STUD Or DUD? Abt Takes Audi RS Q3 And Tries To 'Kick It Up A Notch'. Did They Succeed?

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)


User Comments

cidflekken

Looks much like the Honda Avancier

cidflekken (View Profile)

Posted on 5/15/2020 1:56:31 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]