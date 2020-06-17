STUD Or DUD? Say HELLO To The Refreshed 2021 BMW M5! A Model That USED To ELECTRIFY So Many With Excitement.

BMW is proud to present the updated 2021 BMW M5 and M5 Competition Sedans.
The four-door M sedans, which offer supercar performance with everyday usability for up to five passengers, see the following notable changes: ?
* New front and rear styling.
* New, larger 12.3-inch touch screen central information display.
* New wireless Android Auto compatibility in addition to Apple CarPlay.
* New cloud-based BMW Maps navigation.
* New TRACK mode for M5 Competition.
* New bicolor Full Merino Leather in Black and Midrand Beige with Alcantara inserts (for M5 ?Competition).
* New shock absorbers and fully recalibrated damper control system for M5 Competition.
* New high-gloss black or red finish for standard compound brake calipers.
* New Brands Hatch Grey and Motegi Red Metallic paint colors.
* New BMW Individual paint colors Tanzanite Blue II metallic, Aventurine Red II metallic and ?the matte finish Frozen Bluestone metallic. MSRP pricing is $103,500 for the M5 Sedan and $111,100 for the M5 Competition Sedan. Pricing does not include $995 Destination.
M V8 Power and Performance Full 2021 BMW M5 Press Release
2021 BMW M5 Full Photo Gallery
The 2021 BMW M5 is powered by the S63 4.4-liter TwinPower turbocharged V8 engine producing 600 hp @ 6,000 rpm and 553 ft-lbs. of torque from 1,800 – 5,690 rpm. The M5 Sedan accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in 3.2 seconds and reaches an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph (190 mph when equipped with the optional M Driver’s Package).
The M5 Competition Sedan’s engine tuning increases power to 617 hp @ 6,000 rpm and offers a 170 rpm-wider torque band, 553 ft-lbs. @ 1,800 – 5,860 rpm. The Competition model accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in 3.1 seconds and reaches an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph (190 mph when equipped with the optional M Driver’s Package).
The engine features two-turbochargers, cross-bank exhaust manifolds, direct injection and upgraded cooling and oil supply. The cross-bank exhaust manifolds improve turbocharger and throttle response by reducing the distance the exhaust gases need to flow to reach the turbochargers. Water-to-air intercooling helps reduce the temperature of the incoming air for improved power.