STUD Or DUD? Say HELLO To The Refreshed 2021 BMW M5! A Model That USED To ELECTRIFY So Many With Excitement.

BMW is proud to present the updated 2021 BMW M5 and M5 Competition Sedans.

The four-door M sedans, which offer supercar performance with everyday usability for up to five passengers, see the following notable changes: ?

    * New front and rear styling.
    * New, larger 12.3-inch touch screen central information display.
    * New wireless Android Auto compatibility in addition to Apple CarPlay.
    * New cloud-based BMW Maps navigation.
    * New TRACK mode for M5 Competition.
    * New bicolor Full Merino Leather in Black and Midrand Beige with Alcantara inserts (for M5 ?Competition).
    * New shock absorbers and fully recalibrated damper control system for M5 Competition.
    * New high-gloss black or red finish for standard compound brake calipers.
    * New Brands Hatch Grey and Motegi Red Metallic paint colors.
    * New BMW Individual paint colors Tanzanite Blue II metallic, Aventurine Red II metallic and ?the matte finish Frozen Bluestone metallic. MSRP pricing is $103,500 for the M5 Sedan and $111,100 for the M5 Competition Sedan. Pricing does not include $995 Destination.



M V8 Power and Performance Full 2021 BMW M5 Press Release

2021 BMW M5 Full Photo Gallery

The 2021 BMW M5 is powered by the S63 4.4-liter TwinPower turbocharged V8 engine producing 600 hp @ 6,000 rpm and 553 ft-lbs. of torque from 1,800 – 5,690 rpm. The M5 Sedan accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in 3.2 seconds and reaches an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph (190 mph when equipped with the optional M Driver’s Package).

The M5 Competition Sedan’s engine tuning increases power to 617 hp @ 6,000 rpm and offers a 170 rpm-wider torque band, 553 ft-lbs. @ 1,800 – 5,860 rpm. The Competition model accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in 3.1 seconds and reaches an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph (190 mph when equipped with the optional M Driver’s Package).

The engine features two-turbochargers, cross-bank exhaust manifolds, direct injection and upgraded cooling and oil supply. The cross-bank exhaust manifolds improve turbocharger and throttle response by reducing the distance the exhaust gases need to flow to reach the turbochargers. Water-to-air intercooling helps reduce the temperature of the incoming air for improved power.













































































































































User Comments

valhallakey

Overall should be a great car. First AWD M Sedan, should be interesting to see how it does against the competition. Two of many gripes I have with BMWs recent stylist is that they seem to lack tasteful imagination (only horror story style imagination these day re: new M235 GC and 4 series) and the stupid rear diffuser area where they put those black plastic piece that totally ruins the rear look of the car. If they are worried about having a fat arse then look at tying the taillights together with some styling trick of something else, but that giant black plastic thing that runs 1/2 way up the rear bumper looks horrid.

valhallakey (View Profile)

Posted on 6/17/2020 1:39:26 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

