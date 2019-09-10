STUD or DUD? Are YOU Digging The BMW M8 Gran Coupe FIRST EDITION That Mimics The Concept Car?

As with many concept vehicle debuts, the press and consumers alike react positively to a design and automobile. There's just one problem: Most of these vehicles do not come to fruition.



The ones that get the green light *may* be close but they're never exact, piece-for-piece, the same as the concepts.



2020 BMW M8 Gran Coupe



Although that line seems to be blurring with each all-new vehicle reveal. The reason I write that is because vehicles are getting the green light faster in order to meet consumer's wants quicker. The all-new BMW M8 Gran Coupe is no exception.



While the M8 Gran Coupe in production trim only differs slightly from its concept, BMW is trying to make good on it. The blue and white have actually decided to kick off the M8 Gran Coupe's production with a First Edition model.



Think of it as a trim level — just exceedingly limited. According to BMW only 50 units will arrive on U.S. shores. With it, buyers will get a special green paint, gold/bronze accents just about everywhere and a two-tone white and truffle interior that looks more home in a top of the line M760i.



An excerpt from BMW's press release follows:



BMW M8 Gran Coupe First Edition



The M8 Gran Coupe First Edition, available with 50 units for the U.S. market, will usher in the arrival of the M8 Gran Coupe and Competition models. Based on the Competition model, the First Edition cars will be finished in Individual Diamant Green Metallic, a color exclusive to this limited edition model. The BMW Kidney grille, side air breather trim, door mirror and window-surround trim, exterior badging and door sill plates are finished in GOLDBRONZE, mirroring the M8 Gran Coupe Concept vehicle.



The interior is finished in BMW Individual Ivory White/Tartufo Full Merino leather and features Individual Piano Black trim with a “First Edition 1/400” on the center console door.



Exclusive 20-inch Forged M Star-Spoke wheels finished in GOLDBRONZE help set the First Edition cars apart.



Production for the limited U.S. M8 Gran Coupe First Edition cars to begin in March 2020.





