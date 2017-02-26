STUD or DUD? Does The All-New Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE Look Just RIGHT Or Is It Over The Top?

I have to say that I am pretty taken by General Motors' all-new Chevrolet Camaro. While it isn't a perfect car, it is a relatively cheap performance product.



And, as I've said previously, the one thing that GM excels at its high-performance vehicles.



So, now that the company has decided to go all out with the all-new ZL1 1LE I am taking a closer look. That's because it's not all just show and no go. This thing is going to crank out 650 horsepower and its functional aerodynamics will produce up to 300 pounds more downforce. Oh, and its 60 pounds lighter over the standard ZL1.



This definitely should have Ford Performance a bit concerned. The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is only a one seater, so, I am not so sure it really has a dog in this fight.



Having said that, I am curious: Now that you're getting a better look at the Camaro ZL1 1LE, do YOU think its additions are just RIGHT or a bit over the top? Is the ZL1 1LE a STUD or DUD?





