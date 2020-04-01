STUD or DUD? Is Matthew McConaughey's Star Power STILL WORKING In The Latest Lincoln Ad?

Over the past couple of years, Hollywood A-lister Matthew McConaughey has given some serious life to the Lincoln brand. In fact, in retrospect, I think it may be safe to say that he has helped give the formerly tired brand a big lift.



It was the marketing campaigns he participated in that led to people talking about Lincoln in a big way. Sure, many of the spots were peculiar or left viewers scratching their heads but, once again, that was sort of the point.



In the latest advertisement for the 2020 Lincoln Aviator, the A-list star is seen in a beautiful environment doing some ice fishing. Only a few words are spoken but, honestly, nothing really needs to be said.



The cinematography and sound design are off the charts and tie into the spot's tagline "The power of sanctuary."



With over 20 million views since its release last week, it seems that Lincoln has done something right.



But we know that the Spies are not an aspirational audience. You actually buy luxury products. So, I've got to wonder: Are these ads effective on YOU or has Matthew McConaughey's star power with Lincoln dimmed?







As you step inside the all-new 2020 Lincoln Aviator, tranquility takes hold. You’ll immerse yourself in sound, thanks to the 28 precisely placed speakers of the available Revel Ultima 3D Audio System. And with 30 different ways to adjust our available Perfect Position seats, you’ll always find the most relaxing fit for you. We worked to cover every little detail to make your journey as comfortable as possible, like how it only takes a single finger to adjust our Powerfold third-row or how you've always got Lincoln Co-Pilot360™ by your side. With the Aviator, our goal was to design more than a cabin. Therefore, we created a sanctuary.



