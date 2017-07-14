STUD or DUD: Jaguar Double Dips On The SUV Front, Introduces All-new E-Pace — Will It Replicate Success?

When the Jaguar sport-utility vehicle concept debut years ago, I remember talking with Agent 001.

We both thought this was not only the sexiest Jaguar concept in recent memory but that it served a more critical purpose.

The soon-to-be-named F-Pace would be the vehicle that would help save the brand.

And it has. Just under half of Jaguar's 173,000 units sold last year were F-Pace models. So, now the company is going for round two with the all-new E-Pace.

Aimed to go after the likes of the Audi Q3, BMW X1, Lexus NX, Mercedes-Benz GLA, etc., it has some stiff competition. Clearly though that didn't stop the F-Pace from carving out a nice amount of sales. Pictured along the likes of a yoga pant-adorned woman and a guy in basketball shorts, it's apparent that Jaguar is seeking a younger, more active crowd.

Starting at just under $40,000, the E-Pace is said to ship in six months.

All this said, what say YOU, Spies? Is the all-new E-Pace a STUD or DUD?


